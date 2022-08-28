San Francisco: Elon Musk-owned SpaceX has launched 54 more of its Starlink broadband satellites in orbit and landed a rocket on a ship at sea on Saturday night. According to space.com, a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, carrying 54 Starlink spacecrafts, lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Saturday at 11:41 p.m. EDT on August 27. That was about 80 minutes later than initially planned, as SpaceX waited for some bad weather to clear.Also Read - USA Reports More Than 15,000 Monkeypox Cases; World's Highest Tally

A little less than nine minutes after launch, the Falcon 9's first stage came down to Earth for a landing on the SpaceX drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast.

Later, the upper stage of the Falcon 9 launched the Starlink satellites into space, eventually putting all 54 of them into low Earth orbit as intended roughly 15 minutes after takeoff.

“Squeezing extra performance out of Falcon 9 — almost at 17 metric tons to an actual useful orbit with booster and fairing reusable!” Musk tweeted after the launch.

Squeezing extra performance out of Falcon 9 – almost at 17 metric tons to an actual useful orbit with booster & fairing reusable! https://t.co/vgHsmaSj7d — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2022

As per the report, the most recent launch for SpaceX was the 38th of 2022, surpassing the company’s previous record for most orbital missions in a calendar year. It was the year’s 24th flight specifically focused on Starlink, SpaceX’s massive broadband constellation.