Ex NASA scientist Kevin Knuth has claimed that aliens could have 'secret bases' underneath 'Earth's oceans'.

Aliens' HIDEOUT On Earth Is Not Plains But..., Shocking Claims Of Ex-NASA Scientist | Read Here

Aliens Could Have ‘Secret Bases’ Underneath ‘Earth’s Oceans’: Aliens and Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) consistently remain topics of discussion across the globe, with numerous claims having been made to date. Some provide evidence of their existence, while others raise questions, stating that it’s all just a product of human imagination. From time to time, several discoveries have been made, revealing that much has been hidden from the world. In a similar vein, a NASA scientist has recently made a shocking revelation that is sure to give goosebumps to believers in extraterrestrial life.

NASA Scientist Reveals Aliens’ Existence

It is worth noting that NASA has already discovered several mysterious tunnels. Following these discoveries, the American space agency has also been accused of hiding information regarding extraterrestrials.

In fact, according to media reports, Kevin Knuth, a distinguished academician working at NASA’s Ames Research Center, believes that the oceans are inhabited by aliens, where they are living secretly. This claims are certainly surprising. According to Knuth, if aliens are really present on the blue planet then the seafloor or ocean floor would be ideal for them. They can create a base and live comfortably and keep an eye on the happenings on Earth.

Alien Secret Base

Kevin Knuth, on the podcast Theories of Everything, stated that 75 percent of the Earth is made up of water. Because of aliens presence in the oceans, we still do not know anything completely about the sea world. This could be the perfect place for the extraterrestrials to hide. Kevin believes that aliens are very clever, and if they are from an aquatic environment, living in oceans is even better for them.

