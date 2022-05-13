New Delhi: Astronomers on Thursday unveiled the first-ever image of the chaotic supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy. The colorized image was unveiled by an international consortium behind the Event Horizon Telescope, a collection of eight synchronized radio telescopes around the world. Astronomers believe nearly all galaxies, including our own, have these giant black holes at their bustling and crowded center, where light and matter cannot escape, making it extremely hard to get images of them. Earlier also astronomers had tried to capture a similar image but their attempts failed as the black hole was found to be too ‘jumpy’.Also Read - First Image of Massive Black Hole at Centre of Our Milky Way Galaxy Revealed. Take A Look Here

NOT THE FIRST IMAGE OF BLACK HOLE

Notably, this is not the first image of a black hole. Earlier in 2019, the same group (EHT) had unveiled an image of black hole from galaxy 53 million light-years away. The picture was from a galaxy 53 million light-years away that is 1,500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy. The Milky Way black hole is much closer, about 27,000 light-years away. A light year is 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion kilometers).

How The EHT Super-Telescope Snapped The Supermassive Black Hole

To get the picture, the eight telescopes had to coordinate so closely "in a process similar to everyone shaking hands with everyone else in the room," said astronomer Vincent Fish of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

While announcing the breakthrough along with other astronomers involved in the project, the University of Arizona’s Feryal Ozel described it as a ‘gentle giant’. The picture also confirmed Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity: The black hole is precisely the size that Einstein’s equations dictate. It is about the size of the orbit of Mercury around our sun.

Black holes gobble up galactic material but Ozel said this one is “eating very little.” It’s the equivalent to a person eating a single grain of rice over millions of years, another astronomer said.

“Pictures of black holes are the hardest thing to think about,” said astronomer Andrea Ghez of the University of California, Los Angeles. She wasn’t part of the telescope team bu t earned a Nobel Prize for the discovery of the Milky Way’s black hole in the 1990s.

MILKY WAY’S BLACK HOLE

Scientists had expected the Milky Way’s black hole to be more violent, especially since the only other image from another galaxy shows a far bigger and more active black hole. “It is the cowardly lion of black holes,” said project scientist Geoffrey C. Bower of Taiwan’s Academia Sinica Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics.