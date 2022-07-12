Gaganyaan Launch In 2023; Indians Will Go On Spacewalk: India is soon going to create history in space. The government has made preparations to send the Gaganyaan Mission to space in the next year i.e., 2023. In this mission, humans will be sent into space. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh says that if all goes well, then two trials related to this mission will be done by the end of this year, after which one or two Indians will be sent to space next year.Also Read - Russia Records First Confirmed Monkeypox Case

How will the trials be done?

Giving detailed information about the Gaganyaan Mission, Dr Singh said that the first trial will be unmanned. After this, in the second trial, a female robot named Vyommitra will be sent to space. This robot has been developed by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). Both the trials will be done by the end of 2022. Only after this mission is successful, preparations will be made to send humans to space for the third time. Also Read - Putin Expands Fast-Track Russian Citizenship To All Ukraine After Missiles Strike Another City

Training given to Air Force pilots

According to Dr Singh, two humans can be sent on the space flight of the third mission. These people will stay in space for 7 days. For the mission, four pilots of the Indian Air Force have been sent to Russia and given training at the Space Training Center. These astronauts will be called ‘Gaganauts’. Also Read - Global Population Projected To Reach 8 Billion On November 15: UN

One of the four pilots of the Indian Air Force is a Group Captain. The rest three are Wing Commanders, who are being groomed for the Gaganyaan mission. Now they will be given training in Gaganyaan module in Bangalore.

10 thousand crores will be spent on Gaganyaan

The Gaganyaan mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 August 2018 from the Red Fort. About 10 thousand crore rupees will be spent on the mission. For this, the Union Cabinet approved it in 2018 itself. Indian astronauts will encircle the Earth’s lower orbit for 7 days. For their training, ISRO has tied up with Glavkosmos, the space agency of Russia.