Gaganyaan Mission: PM Modi Announces Names Of 4 Astronauts Going On India’s First Human Space Flight Programme

During his Kerala visit, PM Modi has announced the names of four astronauts who have been selected for India's first human space programme, Gaganyaan Mission. Here's all you need to know...

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Kerala and currently, is interacting with the scientists and astronauts at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. One of the most awaited announcements in PM Modi’s Kerala visit, was the announcement of the names of the four scientists, who have been selected for India’s First Human Space Programme – the Gaganyaan Mission. The four astronauts, who will be going to space as part of this mission, are Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla. Here’s all you need to know about the astronauts…

PM Modi Announces Names Of Astronauts For Gaganyaan Mission

As mentioned earlier, PM Modi, during his Kerala visit, has announced the names of the four astronauts, who have been selected for the Gaganyaan Mission, India’s First Human Space Programme. The astronauts are, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla. The Prime Minister not only reviewed the progress of the Gaganyaan Mission but has also bestowed astronaut wings to the astronaut designates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Science and Technology News on India.com.