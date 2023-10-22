Home

Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO Tweets Onboard Video Of TV-D1 Mission Test | WATCH

The Gaganyaan TV-D1 mission was a test flight of the crew module and crew escape system for the upcoming Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission. The mission was successful, and the onboard video provides a glimpse of what astronauts will experience on the Gaganyaan mission.

Gaganyaan Mission Update: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted an onboard video of the Gaganyaan TV-D1 mission test on October 21, 2023. The video shows the crew module separating from the launch vehicle and descending to Earth under parachutes.

Watch:

#WATCH | ISRO tweets Onboard video of Gaganyaan TV-D1 Mission test. (Video Source: ISRO) pic.twitter.com/wlQvNMVoIZ — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2023

What’s Crew Module (CM) And Crew Escape Systems (CES)

The Crew Module will house the astronauts in a pressurised earthlike atmospheric condition during the Gaganyaan mission. The Crew Module for the Gaganyaan mission is in different stages of development. For the Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1), the Crew Module is an unpressurised version that has completed its integration and testing and is ready to be shipped to the launch complex.

ISRO said the Crew Escape System with Crew Module will be separated from the Test Vehicle at an altitude of about 17 km.

“Subsequently, the abort sequence will be executed autonomously commencing with the separation of CES (Crew Escape System) and deployment of the series of parachutes, finally culminating in the safe touchdown of CM (Crew Module) in the sea, about 10 km from the coast of Sriharikota,” ISRO said.

Gaganyaan Mission: Role Of Crew Module

According to ISRO, the Crew Module in this mission is extensively instrumented to capture the flight data for evaluation of the performance of various systems. The Crew Module will be recovered after touchdown in the Bay of Bengal, using a dedicated vessel and diving team from the Indian Navy.

The Indian space agency said the Crew Module after integration underwent various electrical testing, at ISRO’s facility in Bengaluru, including an acoustic test and was dispatched to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on 13th August.

At Sriharikota, it will undergo vibration tests and pre-integration with the Crew Escape System, before final integration to the Test Vehicle at the Launch Pad.

This Test Vehicle mission with this Crew Module is a significant milestone for the overall Gaganyaan programme as a near-complete system is integrated for a flight test. The success of this test flight will set the stage for the remaining qualification tests and unmanned missions, leading to the first Gaganyaan mission with Indian Astronauts, ISRO said.

