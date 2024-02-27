Home

Gaganyaan Mission: Meet The 4 Astronauts Selected For India’s First Crewed Space Programme

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant announcement on Tuesday as he gave the astronauts wings and revealed Gaganyaan Mission astronauts to the world. The four astronauts-elect are Group Captain Prashanth Nair, Group Captain Angad Prathap, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. These individuals, who were short-listed four years ago, hail from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and are test pilots from the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) in Bengaluru.

Group Captain Prashanth Nair, Group Captain Angad Prathap, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla have been chosen to be a part of India’s maiden human space flight mission. They are currently undergoing rigorous training in preparation for the Gaganyaan Mission, which marks India’s first human space flight program.

