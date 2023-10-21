Home

Gaganyaan Mission Launch: Here’s What ISRO Wants To Achieve From Uncrewed Test Flight

The mission is important because it will demonstrate the performance of the Crew Escape System, and is the first mission of Gaganyaan's uncrewed flight tests.

Gaganyaan mission: Moving one step closer to India’s first Human Space Mission,The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday launched the first developmental test flight mission of the Gaganyaan programme from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Gaganyaan’s first developmental test flight mission is known as the TV-D1 mission, or the Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1. The mission is important because it will demonstrate the performance of the Crew Escape System, and is the first mission of Gaganyaan’s uncrewed flight tests.

What is Gaganyaan mission?

The Gaganyaan mission’s primary goal is to launch humans into space, placing them in a Low Earth Orbit at an altitude of 400 kilometres for a three-day mission, with a safe return to Earth scheduled for 2025.

The crew for the Gaganyaan mission will be transported to the designated orbit using an LVM3 rocket. This rocket consists of various stages, including solid, liquid, and cryogenic propulsion systems.

Significance of Gaganyaan Mission

Enhanced the capability of the country in developing technology for undertaking scientific human space exploration.

The Gaganyaan Mission will help in the progress of affordable human and robotic programs to explore the solar system or beyond the solar system.

In advanced Science and Research and Development activities, there is enough scope for the generation of employment and human resource development.

This program is seen as a unique opportunity to excite and inspire the youth and leads many students toward Science and Technology careers that encourage Knowledge, Innovation, and Creativity.

Through the sharing of the objectives and challenges, this program will strengthen global security and international partnership.

Build a broad framework for expansive academia.

What ISRO wants to achieve from uncrewed test flight?

A single-stage liquid rocket is used as a Test Vehicle for this abort mission. It will test the capabilities of the Gaganyaan mission to handle emergencies during a space flight. The rocket will carry a crew capsule and safety systems. It will reach a certain speed similar to what’s needed for real space travel. “This flight will simulate the abort condition during the ascent trajectory corresponding to a Mach number of 1.2 encountered in the Gaganyaan mission,” the space agency said in a statement according to HT.

While flying at about 17 kilometres high, the safety systems will detach from the rocket. Then, they will activate a series of steps, like parachutes opening, to bring the crew capsule safely back to Earth. It will land in the sea, about 10 km from the coast of Sriharikota. This test helps ensure that astronauts can be safe in case something goes wrong during their space journey. Mission stopped as engine didn’t ignite before lift-off

About five seconds before India’s first rocket part of its human space mission/Gaganyaan-Test Vehicle-D1 (TV-D1) was supposed to lift off from the first launch pad on Saturday, the computer systems put on hold the blast off.

Announcing the postponement of the mission S.Somanath, Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), said: “The lift off couldn’t happen today. The automatic launch sequence was smooth. The engine ignition did not happen. We have to find out what went wrong. We have to reach the rocket.”

He said the computer withheld the launch and the future launch date will be announced after assessing the reason for the hold.

According to the Chairman, the rocket is safe.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

