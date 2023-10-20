Home

Gaganyaan Mission Test Flight: When And Where To Watch ISRO; All Details Here

The TV-D1 mission is designed to test the performance of the Gaganyaan spacecraft's Crew Escape System (CES). The CES is a critical safety system that is designed to protect astronauts in the event of an emergency during a launch or ascent.

The Crew Module will house the astronauts in a pressurised earthlike atmospheric condition during the Gaganyaan mission. (Image: X / ISRO)

Gaganyaan Mission Test Flight: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Monday that it will begin unmanned flight tests for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission. The first test, called the Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1), is scheduled to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota on Saturday, October 21st, at 8 AM IST.

Where To See Gangayaan Mission LIVE?

You can watch the Gaganyaan mission LIVE on the DD News Channel, ISRO’s official website, or ISRO’s social media platforms.

“The Crew Module after integration underwent various electrical testing, at ISRO’s facility in Bengaluru, including an acoustic test and was dispatched to SDSC-SHAR on 13th August. At SDSC, it will undergo vibration tests and pre-integration with the Crew Escape System, before final integration to the Test Vehicle at the Launch Pad,” ISRO informed about the mission.

“The Department of Space presented a comprehensive overview of the Gaganyaan Mission, including various technologies developed so far such as human-rated launch vehicles and system qualification. It was noted that around 20 major tests, including 3 uncrewed missions of the Human Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3) are planned. First demonstration flight of the Crew Escape System Test Vehicle is scheduled on 21 October. The meeting evaluated the mission’s readiness, affirming its launch in 2025″, a PIB release said about the issue.

What’s Crew Module (CM) And Crew Escape Systems (CES)

The Crew Module will house the astronauts in a pressurised earthlike atmospheric condition during the Gaganyaan mission. The Crew Module for the Gaganyaan mission is in different stages of development. For the Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1), the Crew Module is an unpressurised version that has completed its integration and testing and is ready to be shipped to the launch complex.

ISRO said the Crew Escape System with Crew Module will be separated from the Test Vehicle at an altitude of about 17 km.

“Subsequently, the abort sequence will be executed autonomously commencing with the separation of CES (Crew Escape System) and deployment of the series of parachutes, finally culminating in the safe touchdown of CM (Crew Module) in the sea, about 10 km from the coast of Sriharikota,” ISRO said.

