Gaganyaan Mission: From Psychological Tests To Specialised Yoga – Watch Training Video Of 4 Astronauts

PM Modi has announced the names of the four astronauts who will be going to space for the Gaganyaan Mission. Take a look at the video of the astronauts being trained for the space programme..

Gaganyaan Mission Astronauts (Twitter)

New Delhi: 2023 has been a great year for India with respect to its space missions as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) created history with Chandrayaan-3 making a soft launching on the South Pole region of the moon and the successful launch of the Aditya-L1, India’s first solar mission. Taking another step to script history in this year, ISRO is preparing for India’s first human space programme, Gaganyaan Mission. Ahead of the Gaganyaan Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the names of the four astronauts who will be going to space as part of this mission. The four astronauts have gone through rigorous training including psychological tests, survival training and a specialised yoga module. Take a look at the training video of the astronauts..

Gaganyaan Mission: Training Video Of Astronauts

As mentioned earlier, PM Modi has announced the names of the four astronauts who will be going to space as part of the Gaganyaan Mission. These astronauts have gone through a rigorous training for India’s first human space programme; they have spent 13 months in a training centre in Russia where they have undergone psychological and aero-medical tests, survival training in beyond-normal snow, dessert and water and a specialised yoga module among other things. The video of the Gaganyaan Mission Astronauts Training can be seen below..

Watch this video to see the training that the four astronaut designations from #ISRO went through to get ready for the first crewed #Gaganyaan mission! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oGe4XVEwSM — ISRO InSight (@ISROSight) February 27, 2024

PM Modi Announces Names Of 4 Astronauts Going To Space

PM Modi, during his Kerala visit, has announced the names of the four astronauts, who have been selected for the Gaganyaan Mission, India’s First Human Space Programme. The astronauts are, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla. The Prime Minister not only reviewed the progress of the Gaganyaan Mission but has also bestowed astronaut wings to the astronaut designates.

PM Modi Congratulates Gaganyaan Astronauts

In his address at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), PM Modi congratulated the astronauts on behalf of the country and said, “I am happy that today I got the opportunity to meet these astronauts and present them in front of the country. I want to congratulate them on behalf of the entire country…You are the pride of today’s India.” He further said, “A while ago, the country saw 4 Gaganyaan travellers. They are not just 4 names or 4 human beings, they are the four powers that are going to take the aspirations of 140 crore Indians to space. An Indian is going to space, after 40 years. This time, the time is ours, the countdown is ours and the rocket is also ours…”

(Inputs from ANI)

