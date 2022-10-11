NASA’s Halloween: NASA has found a unique of informing its followers about exoplanets. This Halloween season, the US-based space agency has decided to recount all the exoplanets that feature some scary and spooky characteristics on their Twitter account and a webpage dedicated for the same.Also Read - NASA Uncovers Blue Cosmic Bubble. All You Must Know About This Unique Nebula 7100 Light Years Away
WHAT IS AN EXOPLANET?
An exoplanet is a planet not in our solar system and orbits around another star. Also Read - Do You Know How Moon Was Formed? Scientists Have A New Revelation. Find Out
NASA’S ‘HEXOPLANETS’
This Halloween, NASA has planned to spook everyone with their scary exoplanets, which it has decided to call ‘Hexoplanets’, tweeting “Its scary season and time to celebrate exoplanets, where every day is Halloween.” Also Read - First Native American Woman Reaches Space as Part of NASA's Crew-5 Mission
TARANTULA NEBULA
NASA picked up a giant spider-like structure of the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy nicknamed as Tarantula Nebula. The galaxy in the shape of a star consists of thousands of young stars.
WITCH-HEAD NEBULA
The green coloured misty galactic formation that looks like a witch screaming into the space. The billowy clouds of the nebula, where baby stars are brewing, are being lit up by massive stars. Dust in the cloud is being hit with starlight, causing it to glow with infrared light.
SPACE-SKELETON
A planet that is symbolically getting its bones clattering. NASA says about exoplanet ‘Osiris’, “When the skeletons rise on Halloween night, their bones clatter as they leave their graves. But we found a place a pile of bones won’t mind: a planet metaphorically having its flesh stripped from its bones.”
SSSSPACE SSSSNAKE
NASA has found a huge cloud that looks like a snake, large enough to swallow dozens of solar systems.
FRANKENSTEIN EXOPLANET
The planet with lightening cracks against the maelstrom of a Neptune-like sky. Much-needed power bank for all the Frankensteins out there.
NASA has also come up with some really cool wallpapers, digital meeting backgrounds and printable posters, available at NASA’s ‘Galaxy of Horrors’: http://Exoplanets.nasa.gov/galaxy