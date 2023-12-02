Home

Good News From ISRO: Aditya-L1 Sees Sun, Second Instrument Activated | Check Details

The Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment payload onboard India's Aditya-L1 satellite has started its operations. ISRO informed.

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has shared good news with the country, announcing the achievement of another milestone. The Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) payload on board the country’s solar mission, the Aditya-L1 satellite, has commenced its operations. According to ISRO, ASPEX consists of two instruments designed to monitor the Sun’s solar wind and thermal characteristics—the Solar Wind Ion Spectrometer (Swis) and the SupraThermal and Energetic Particle Spectrometer (Steps). Notably, while ISRO made the Steps instrument operational in September, the Swis instrument was activated in November and has demonstrated optimal performance.

ISRO tweets, “Aditya-L1 Mission: The Solar Wind Ion Spectrometer (SWIS), the second instrument in the Aditya Solar wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) payload is operational. The histogram illustrates the energy variations in proton and alpha particle counts captured by SWIS over… pic.twitter.com/iVNdmsQjTJ — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

Asitya-L1 Mission: How Instruments Works

In simpler terms, the Swis instrument, which has two sensors covering a full view around it, looks at the Sun’s solar wind ions, mainly protons and alpha particles. It has successfully measured these particles and created a chart showing the changes in their counts over two days in November 2023.

By accurately measuring solar wind particles, Swis helps answer questions about how solar winds behave and what impact they have on Earth. ISRO mentions that changes in the number ratio of protons to alpha particles, as observed by Swis, can indirectly tell us when Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) are reaching the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point L1.

An increased alpha-to-proton ratio is considered an important sign of the passage of interplanetary coronal mass ejections (ICMEs) at the L1 point, which is crucial for studying space weather.

Aditya-L1, India’s first dedicated solar mission, was launched into space on September 2 and has travelled about 1.5 million km from Earth. It is expected to be placed in a Halo orbit around the Lagrangian point L1, which is the point closest to the Sun.

ISRO chief S Somnath mentioned last week that the Aditya L1 spacecraft is in its final phase, and it is expected to enter the L1 point by January 7, 2024, after completing necessary maneuvers.

