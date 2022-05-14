New Delhi: New pre-paid app subscription capabilities and other changes for Android app developers in emerging markets, including India, have been introduced by Google to help them generate more revenue.Also Read - Google Pixel 6a: Why You Should Buy and How It Is Different From Pixel 6

Google said that it will allow developers to offer users the ability to subscribe via prepaid plans that provide access to an app and its services for a fixed duration. Also Read - Google I/O 2022 Event: Google Search, Translate Get New Features; Docs Gets Automated Summarisation

“Users can extend this access by purchasing top-ups in your app, or in the Play Store. Prepaid plans allow you to reach users in regions where pay-as-you-go is standard, including India and Southeast Asia,” Google said in a statement on Wednesday. Also Read - Google I/O 2022 Starts Today: When And Where to Watch LIVE Streaming | Deets Inside

The company, during its annual Google I/O developer conference, said that the developers can also provide an alternative for users not ready to purchase an auto-renewing subscription.

Google also announced expanded pricing options with the launch of “ultra-low” price points to reach users in emerging markets.

“Each base plan in a subscription defines a different billing period and renewal type. For example, you can create a subscription with a monthly auto-renewing plan, an annual auto-renewing plan, and a 1-month prepaid plan,” said the tech giant.

While the base plan contains the price available to all users, the offers provide alternate pricing to eligible users.

Google said it’s making it easier to sell subscriptions on Google Play by allowing developers to configure multiple base plans and special offers.

“For each subscription, you can now configure multiple base plans and offers. This allows you to sell your subscription in multiple ways, reducing operational costs by removing the need to create and manage an ever-increasing number of SKUs,” said the company.

Developers can drop prices to as low as 5 US cents which would allow them to run local sales and promotions and support in-app tipping.

Google last year reduced the minimum price limit for products in more than 20 markets across Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

(With agency inputs)