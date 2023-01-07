Historic Comet To Pass Through Earth After Ice Age; Might Be Visible To Naked Eye | When & Where To Watch

Did you know a comet will pass through Earth after nearly 50,000 years. after Neanderthals, people in 2023 are the only ones who could witness this astronomical delight.

Delhi: To a great beginning of 2023 for astronomy enthusiasts, there will be some great starry nights and other events to enjoy. Astronomical delights delight enthusiasts with some new event almost every month. This time, a one in a 50,ooo year comet shall pass through Earth and could be potentially be visible to naked eye. This comet is said to be appearing since after the ice age period! Interesting, right? Then why miss a chance to witness this super once in a life time event event.

According to NASA blog, recently discovered comet is now passing through the inner solar system. The comet, which has a mouthful of a name – C/2022 E3 (ZTF) – was first sighted in March last year, when it was already inside the orbit of Jupiter. It makes its closest approach to the Sun on January 12, and then passes its closest to Earth on February 2.

When and Where To Watch

The comet will make its closest approach to the Sun on January 12, and then will pass its closest to Earth on February 2.

Comets are notoriously unpredictable, but if this one continues its current trend in brightness, it will be easy to spot with binoculars, and it’s just possible it could become visible to the unaided eye under dark skies. Best spots are always away from city as sky under remote areas are relatively free of light pollution are more clearer too.

Observers in the Northern Hemisphere will find the comet in the morning sky, as it moves swiftly toward the northwest during January. (It’ll become visible in the Southern Hemisphere in early February.) But it’s still an awesome opportunity to make a personal connection with an icy visitor from the distant outer solar system.

What makes this comet historic?

According to NASA the comet has a period of around 50,000 years. This means that prior to it coming to within around 100 million miles (160 million kilometers) of the sun on Jan. 12 and 26 million miles (42 million kilometers) of Earth on Feb. 2, the last time it came so close was during the Upper Paleolithic period on Earth.

That means the last humans that could have spotted C/2022 E3 (ZTF) were early homo sapiens alive during the last glacial period or “ice age.”