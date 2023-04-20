Home

Science

Solar Eclipse 2023 LIVE: Rare Hybrid Eclipse Takes Place, NASA Shares Stunning Telescope View

Solar Eclipse 2023 LIVE: Rare Hybrid Eclipse Takes Place, NASA Shares Stunning Telescope View

A hybrid solar eclipse is a rare type of eclipse that occurs only a few times per century. As per NASA, hybrid eclipses shift from annular to total due to our planet's curve.

Solar Eclipse 2023 LIVE: Rare Hybrid Eclipse Takes Place, NASA Shares Stunning Telescope View

Solar Eclipse 2023: A rare hybrid solar eclipse (surya grahan) is taking place today, which is also the first solar eclipse of this year. The path of this solar eclipse that began around 7 am (IST) will not pass through India. The eclipse is visible in some parts of South/East Asia, Australia, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, and Antarctica. The totality of the eclipse was visible in Western Australia’s Exmouth.

The total phase of the “Ningaloo” eclipse is over but the partial phase should go on till 12.29 PM IST. The Ningaloo eclipse is called a hybrid eclipse because it will go from annular to total before going back to an annular eclipse. It is named “Ningaloo” after the western coast of Australia because that is where it is best viewed.

You may like to read

Solar Eclipse 2023 LIVE: Australia’s Exmouth Witnesses Total Solar Eclipse

LIVE: Watch a total solar eclipse in Australia with us! We’re sharing live telescope views and answering your #AskNASA questions on NASA Science Live. https://t.co/a9z0plAikM — NASA (@NASA) April 20, 2023

An eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow on the Earth’s surface.

A hybrid solar eclipse is a rare type of eclipse that occurs only a few times per century. As per NASA, hybrid eclipses shift from annular to total due to our planet’s curve.

How to Watch Solar Eclipse in India?

Since viewers in India won’t be able to see the eclipse, it can be live-streamed from one of the links below. NASA will share telescope views of the eclipse from 8 am IST on April 20. Where Will Solar Eclipse 2023 be Visible? The eclipse path will cross from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific Ocean, mostly over water. It will last a little more than a minute for those watching the eclipse. The solar eclipse on April 20 will be visible in China, the United States of America, Malaysia, Fiji, Cambodia, Japan, Samoa, Singapore, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Brunei, Solomon Islands, the South Indian Ocean, the South Pacific Ocean and Taiwan. According to a Space report, people in western Australia will be able to witness a total solar eclipse for up to one minute, in Timor-Leste for 1 minute and 14 seconds and in Indonesia for 1 minute and 9 seconds. A partial solar eclipse, however, will be visible in Southeast Asia, the East Indies, Australia, the Philippines and New Zealand. Several other upcoming solar eclipses, including an annular eclipse in mid-October and a total eclipse in April 2024 will be easier to watch.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Science and Technology News on India.com.