Independence Day 2022: With India celebrating its 75th year of Independence, National Aeronautics Space Administration (NASA), European Space Agency (ESA) and all partners of the International Space Station (ISS) greeted the country on the historic event.

A video message from space by astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, who have been working at the International Space Station, was shared by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) where she wished India ahead of Independence Day 2022.

Samanta said,”The cooperation continues today as ISRO works on the development of the upcoming NISAR Earth Science Mission that will help us track disasters and helps us get a better understanding of our changing climate.”

In her message, Samanta also wished ISRO for its Gaganyan mission to send humans into space. “On behalf of ESA, NASA and all the partners of the International Space Station, I would to wish best of luck to ISRO as it works on the Gaganyan programme to send humans into space. Expanding our partnership with ISRO and exploring the universe together is a goal for all of us for future exploration,” Samantha Cristoforetti said.

ISRO responded, “Thank you @NASA, @esa, and all the partners of the International Space Station👋 @Space_Station for the wishes on #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav 🇮🇳”

India set to celebrate 75th Independence Day

India is set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15 and arrangements across the country are underway to celebrate the historic day. Independence Day marks the day when India became free from British rule, and it is also a reminder to the citizens of the many freedom fighters who fought to liberate the country. India has come a long way since gaining its independence and has made much headway in various fields, including education and space.