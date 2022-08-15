Independence Day 2022: India is celebrating its Independence Day with tremendous vigour and zeal. Under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme launched by the government, people have hoisted the tricolour at their homes, doubling their joy. The spirit of unity was also celebrated in space too with the tricolour unfurled far and wide.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Serve Nation By Joining Defence, Police Forces; Check List of Jobs Here

The Space Kids India shared a video that showed a tricolour being unfurled "30 km near space" with the aide of a special Nano-Satellite Launch Vehicle (NSLV). Space Kids India is an aerospace organization 'creating young scientists for the country'.

Watch Video

To recall, the organisation had recently launched a satellite into Low Earth Orbit. AzadiSAT was developed by 750 girl students from across India to mark the 75 years of Independence. Sadly the launch was not a successful one.

The Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) that launched it into space failed to place it into a circular orbit around the planet due to orbital issues.

ISRO, meanwhile, shared another video last week of greetings from the International Space Station to mark India @ 75. European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti5’s message was also shared.