Independence Day 2023: 7 Historical Moments When ISRO Made India Proud

New Delhi: As we celebrate India’s 77th Independence Day, let us take a moment to reflect on the achievements of our great nation. In the 77 years since independence, India has made tremendous progress in many fields, including space exploration. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is a world leader in space exploration, and its achievements are a source of great pride for all Indians. ISRO has launched several successful satellites, including the Chandrayaan-1 mission to the Moon and the Mangalyaan mission to Mars.

These missions have made significant contributions to our understanding of space and have put India on the map as a major player in the global space race.

1. ISRO’s First Satellite Launch: Aryabhata

On April 19, 1975, a Kosmos-3M launch vehicle from Kapustin Yar, a Soviet rocket launch and development facility in Astrakhan Oblast, was used to launch India’s first satellite, Aryabhata, named after a well-known Indian astronomer. As part of the Soviet Inter Cosmos program, it was developed by ISRO and launched by the Soviet Union. It was a significant turning point in Indian history.

2. The First Sounding Rocket Launch

The Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS) launched the first sounding rocket in India on November 21, 1963. TERLS is located in Thumba, Kerala, which is close to the Earth’s magnetic equator. The rocket that was launched was a Nike-Apache, which was imported from the United States. The launch was a success, and it marked the beginning of India’s space program.

3. APPLE Satellite Launch

India’s first experimental geostationary communication satellite, APPLE, was successfully launched on June 19, 1981. The satellite was launched from the Soviet Union’s Baikonur Cosmodrome using a Kosmos-3M rocket. It was ISRO’s first indigenous but experimental communication satellite.

4. Chandrayaan 1 Mission

India’s first lunar probe, Chandrayaan 1, was launched on October 22, 2008, using a PSLV-XL C11 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Chandrayaan 1 successfully entered lunar orbit on November 8, 2008, making India the fifth country in the world to achieve this feat.

5. ISRO’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM)

The Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also known as Mangalyaan, was India’s first interplanetary mission. It was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on November 5, 2013, and successfully entered the Martian orbit on September 24, 2014. MOM was a low-cost mission, and its success made India the fourth country to successfully orbit Mars. The mission made Indians so proud that even a movie was made based on its succcess story.

6. PSLV-C37 Mission Launch

The PSLV-C37 was a record-breaking mission for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The rocket was launched on February 15, 2017, from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, and it successfully carried and deployed a record number of 104 satellites in a single mission.

7. Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 is the third and most recent lunar mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It was launched on July 14, 2023, and it is similar to Chandrayaan-2 in that it comprises a lander named Vikram and a rover named Pragyan. However, Chandrayaan-3 does not have an orbiter.

The primary objective of Chandrayaan-3 is to soft-land the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover on the lunar surface. The lander will deploy the rover, which will then explore the lunar surface for up to 14 Earth days. We all hope it will be a successful mission that makes India proud.

