India Flight-Tests New Generation Agni Prime Ballistic Missile | 5 Key Points To Know

The test of the Agni Prime missile was conducted from the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

This was the first pre-induction night launch conducted by the users after three successful developmental trials of the missile. (Photo: Twitter/@DRDO_India)

New Delhi: India successfully flight-tested the new generation ballistic missile Agni Prime from an island off the Odisha coast. The test of the Agni Prime missile was conducted from the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

“First Pre Induction night launch of New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni Prime was successfully conducted off the coast of Odisha on 07 June 2023,” tweeted DRDO.

#DRDOUpdates | First Pre Induction night launch of New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni Prime was successfully conducted off the coast of Odisha on 07 June 2023. https://t.co/gdkZozarng#Atmanirbharbharat @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/26Zj2rBkON — DRDO (@DRDO_India) June 8, 2023

Agni Prime Ballistic Missile Sucessfully Flight Tested | 5 Points

This was the first pre-induction night launch conducted by the users after three successful developmental trials of the missile, validating the accuracy and reliability of the system. Agni Prime, was successfully flight-tested by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday at around 7:30 pm, a DRDO statement said. Range instrumentation like Radar, Telemetry and Electro-Optical Tracking Systems were deployed at different locations, including two down-range ships, at the terminal point to capture flight data covering the entire trajectory of the vehicle. Senior officials from DRDO and Strategic Forces Command witnessed the successful flight test, which paved the way for the induction of the system into the Armed Forces. As per the official statement, during the flight test, all objectives were successfully demonstrated. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the Armed Forces for the success as well as the copy-book performance of the New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni Prime.

