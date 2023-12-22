Home

Science

India To Witness Shortest Day Of The Year Today: Check Timing, Other Details

India To Witness Shortest Day Of The Year Today: Check Timing, Other Details

Winter Solstice is a phenomenon that happens every year when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted furthest away from the sun, resulting in the longest night and the shortest day of the year.

India To Witness Shortest Day Of The Year Today

New Delhi: As the world is bidding farewell to longer days at the onset of the winter, India is preparing for the longest night of the year on Friday- a phenomenon known as Winter Solstice. Generally observed on December 22 every year, the event marks a major seasonal transition in the geographical sphere.

Trending Now

What is Winter Solstice

For the general understanding, Winter Solstice is a phenomenon that happens every year when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted furthest away from the sun, resulting in the longest night and the shortest day of the year. Scientifically speaking, Earth is tilted 23.4 degrees on its axis, and if the Earth’s pole is pointing towards or away from the Sun during the day, the arc the Sun travels through will rise and fall during the year. The winter solstice happens when northern hemisphere minimum and when the sun is at its lowest point in the sky.

You may like to read

Check India Timings

India this year will experience its shortest day on December 22 and the solstice will happen at 8.57 AM in India. The shortest day of the year will be reported in the Northern Hemisphere during the day, with roughly 7 hours and 14 minutes of daylight.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.