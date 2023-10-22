Home

Science

India’s Emergence As A Space Power: A Glimpse Of Major Milestones

India’s Emergence As A Space Power: A Glimpse Of Major Milestones

With the recent success of the Gaganyaan mission's test flight, let's journey back in time and examine the key milestones that brought India into the global spotlight for its space programs.

India’s Emergence As A Space Power: A Glimpse Of Major Milestones

Major Milestones Achieved by India in Space: There was a time when the world only saw the United States and the Soviet Union in the race of space exploration, as they were the sole frontrunners of that era, and India wasn’t even considered in discussions about space programs. This changed when visionary Dr. Vikram Sarabhai established the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) in 1962. Under Dr. Sarabhai’s leadership, INCOSPAR embarked on a successful journey, overcoming numerous challenges.

Trending Now

With the recent success of the Gaganyaan mission’s test flight, let’s journey back in time and examine the key milestones that brought India into the global spotlight for its space programs.

You may like to read

Aryabhata

Built by the ISRO, Aryabhata was India’s first satellite which was launched on April 19th, 1975 from Kapustin Yar – a Soviet rocket launch site in Astrakhan Oblast using a Kosmos-3M launch vehicle. Named after the noted Indian astronomer, launched by the Soviet Union as a part of the Soviet Interkosmos programme.

SLV-3

Satellite Launch Vehicle-3 or SLV-3 was India’s first experimental satellite launch vehicle which was capable of placing 40 kg class payloads in the Low Earth Orbit (LEO). Launched on July 18, 1980, SLV-3 put Rohini in orbit, and made India the sixth member of an exclusive club of space-faring nations.

PSLV

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle or popularly known as PSLV is India’s third generation launch vehicle. It is also the first launch vehicle by India which is loaded with liquid stages. Launched in October 1994, PSLV has emerged as a reliable launch vehicle with impressive 39 back to back successful missions till June 2017. As per ISRO’s official website, PSLV has launched as many as 48 Indian satellites and 209 satellites of other countries between 1994 and 2017. It is noteworthy that PSLV successfully launched Chandrayaan-1 in 2008 and Mars Orbiter Spacecraft in 2013.

Chandrayaan-I

India’s first moon mission Chandrayaan-1 was launched in October 2008 by ISRO and was the the first unmanned lunar probe under the country’s Chandrayaan programme. It consisted of a lunar orbiter and an impactor. Chandrayaan-1 completed over 3,400 orbits around the moon till August 2009 when the communication was lost. Undoubtably, Chandrayaan-1 managed to give India’s space program a major boost.

Mars Orbiter Mission

Mars Orbiter Mission or MOM was India’s one of the most crucial space missions. It was also the country’s first interplanetary mission. With the success of this mission, India became the fourth space agency in the world to reach Mars orbit, after NASA, European Space Agency and Roscosmos. Not only that, the mission also made India the first country in the globe to reach the Martian orbit in its first attempt. Mangalyaan was launched on Nov 5, 2013 and reached Mars’ orbit in September 2014.

Chandrayaan-2

This space mission was highly complex and tough mission for ISRO. It included an Orbiter, Lander and Rover to explore the Lunar South Pole. Launched in August 2019, Chandrayaan-2 carried out a series of maneuvers. In September 2019, Vikram Lander was separated from the Orbiter ad while soft landing attempt the communication from lander to the ground stations was lost. But this failure gave significant inputs to ISRO.

Chandrayaan-3

The mission made history and highlighted India’s space capability in front of the world. It demonstrated end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. Chandrayaan-3’s lander Vikram and rover Pragyaan landed on the Moon’s south pole on August 23, making India the only country to achieve the soft landing on the south pole of the moon. Pragyan conducted a series of experiments has been put into sleep mode forever. This mega achievement forced the world to see India as the next big thing in space exploration.

Aditya-L1

Following the success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO didn’t pause. After taking weeks gap, it achieved the successful launch of India’s solar mission, Aditya-L1, into space. Aditya-L1 is devoted to the comprehensive study of the Sun and carries seven distinct, indigenously developed payloads. It was launched on September 2, 2023, and is enroute to its destination, the L1 Lagrange point. Upon reaching the L1 point, Aditya-L1 will position itself approximately 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth to conduct in-depth research on the Sun.

Mission Gaganyaan

ISRO’s unmanned test flight for its first human spaceflight mission ‘Gaganyaan’ was launched on October 21, 2023, marking the first landmark in India’s ambitious space mission. The rocket conducted a test of its crew module’s emergency escape system. During the test, the crew module separated from the thruster and safely landed in the sea approximately 10 minutes after launch. This mission aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of the vehicle’s crew escape system, which would be utilized in the event of an emergency where astronauts need to eject from the spacecraft.

India will again showcase its human spaceflight capabilities through the upcoming Gaganyaan mission, scheduled for launch in 2024. Additionally, the nation has ambitious plans to establish a space station by 2035 and undertake missions such as a Venus orbiter and a Mars lander in the future.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES