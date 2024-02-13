Home

ISRO’s INSAT-3DS is expected to enhance meteorological observations and monitor land and ocean surfaces. It also engineered to improve weather forecasting and disaster warning systems.

INSAT-3DS Mission: Here’s how ISRO Plans To Enhance Ocean Monitoring

ISRO INSAT-3DS Mission: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the scheduled launch of the INSAT-3DS satellite aboard the GSLV-F14 rocket. This mission is backed and fully funded by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), marking a critical advancement in the country’s meteorological capabilities. The satellite is set to liftoff on Saturday at 17:30 IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota. Notably, INSAT-3DS is the latest addition to India’s third-generation meteorological satellites in geostationary orbit.

ISRO’s trustworthy GSLV-F14 will deploy the satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), with maneuvers designed to position it in a Geo-stationary Orbit.

Insat-3DS In Space

Engineered to advance meteorological observations and monitor Earth’s land and ocean surfaces, the INSAT-3DS would focus on to enhance weather forecasting and disaster warning systems. Collaborating with the operational INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR satellites, it enhances the meteorological services they currently provide, showcasing India’s growing self-reliance in space technology.

The satellite’s primary goals are diverse and vital for environmental monitoring and safety. The satellite is loaded with numerous spectral channels important for meteorological analysis. It monitors the planet’s surface and performs essential oceanic observations.

Moreover, the ISRO’s satellite will offer vertical profiles of atmospheric parameters like temperature and humidity, which are important for precise weather predictions. Its data collection and dissemination capabilities will benefit Data Collection Platforms (DCPs).

This will enhance the efficiency of information gathering. The satellite will also contribute to emergency response efforts by providing Satellite Aided Search and Rescue services.

Various departments under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), including the India Meteorology Department (IMD), National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), and Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), will be benefitted with the valuable data provided by INSAT-3DS.

Anticipating improved weather forecasts and meteorological services, these agencies and institutes look forward to utilise the advanced capabilities of ISRO’s INSAT-3DS satellite.

