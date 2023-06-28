Home

We May Be Left Without Internet For Months As NASA Warns Of Major Solar Storm

Scientists have warned about the potential impact of an upcoming solar storm that could cause people to lose internet access for months or even years.

Scientists have warned about the possible impact of an upcoming solar storm, commonly referred to as an "internet apocalypse". (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: There is a possibility that we may be left without internet for a few months as scientists have warned about the potential impact of an upcoming solar storm. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has launched a spacecraft as part of a mission in an effort to avert a potential “internet apocalypse” that could leave people without access to the internet for months.

The US space agency’s Parker Solar Probe (PSP) has achieved a significant milestone by navigating through the solar wind, according to a report by Mirror.

Scientists have warned about the potential impact of an upcoming solar storm, commonly referred to as an “internet apocalypse”, which could strike within the next decade.

The spacecraft, which was launched in 2018, took a remarkable journey that brought it close to the sun’s surface, where the solar wind is generated.

Solar wind consists of a continuous stream of charged particles emanating from the sun’s outermost atmosphere, known as the corona, according to the report.

‘Internet Apocalypse’

Despite the harsh conditions of intense heat and radiation, the Parker Solar Probe persevered in gathering vital information about the sun’s workings.

Professor Stuart Bale of the California University who served as the lead author of the study explained the significance of understanding solar wind.

“Winds carry lots of information from the sun to Earth. So understanding the mechanism behind the sun’s wind is important for practical reasons on Earth,” Bale was quoted as saying.

“That’s going to affect our ability to understand how the sun releases energy and drives geomagnetic storms — which are a threat to our communication networks,” he added.

Such an event could cause people to lose internet access for months or even years, rendering satellites and power lines useless.

What Is Solar Flare

A solar flare is an intense burst of radiation coming from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots. Flares are our solar system’s largest explosive events. They are seen as bright areas on the sun and they can last from minutes to hours. We typically see a solar flare by the photons (or light) it releases, at most every wavelength of the spectrum. The primary ways we monitor flares are in x-rays and optical light. Flares are also sites where particles (electrons, protons, and heavier particles) are accelerated.

Solar flares, coronal mass ejections, high-speed solar wind, and solar energetic particles are all forms of solar activity. All solar activity is driven by the solar magnetic field.

Solar flares, coronal mass ejections, high-speed solar wind, and solar energetic particles are all forms of solar activity. All solar activity is driven by the solar magnetic field.