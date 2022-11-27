iPhone 14 Available With Huge Discounts | Details Inside

If you are thinking of getting iPhone 14, then now is a great opportunity.

iPhone 14 Available With Huge Discounts | Details Inside (Image: apple.com)

iPhone 14: iPhone is considered to be a very premium smartphone. People all over the world are crazy about the iPhone. But, being premium, it also costs more. Till now bumper discount was being given on iPhone 13 or iPhone 12. But, huge discounts are also being given on the company’s latest flagship phone. Apple launched the iPhone 14 this year. This is the latest smartphone of the company. Discount is being given on this phone. In this smartphone, an Apple A15 Bionic chipset has been given with 6 cores. In such a situation, if you are thinking of getting iPhone 14, then now is a great opportunity.

iPhone 14 AT BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Black Friday sale is currently going on on the e-commerce site Flipkart. In this sale, the iPhone 14 has been listed with a discount. The company has listed this phone with a discount of Rs 2,500. It has been introduced in India for Rs 79,900.

Now after the discount its price is showing at Rs 77,400 on the site. The company is also offering bank offers with it. With this, an instant discount of 5 thousand rupees is also being given. A discount of Rs 5,000 is being given on HDFC bank card non-EMI or credit-debit card EMI transactions.

EXCHANGE OFFER IS ALSO GETTING THE BENEFIT

You can reduce the price of this phone even further by taking advantage of the exchange offer. The company is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 20,500 on this phone during the Black Friday sale. You can exchange an Android or an old iPhone.

However, the final price will depend on the condition and model of the phone. If you exchange a great phone in good condition, you will get more exchange value. On getting the full exchange value, its price comes down to around Rs 50,000.