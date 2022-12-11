iQoo 11 Series To Launch In India On THIS Date, Check Specs And Price

iQoo 11 series is all set to be introduced in India.

iQoo 11 Series: If the reports shared by 91Mobiles are anything to go by, then iQoo 11 series is all set to be introduced in India. iQoo, in its official community, has confirmed the launch of iQoo 11 on January 10, 2023, and the first sale of the iQOO 11 and the iQOO 11 Pro will start on January 13, 2023, says the report.

IQOO 11 SPECIFICATIONS

The iQOO 11 will feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 1440×3200 pixel resolution and a display panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor which will be coupled with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 120W fast charging.

The iQOO 11 will be having a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera, an 8MP macro camera, and a 16MP selfie camera.

An extended RAM 3.0 feature allows users to expand RAM by up to 8GB while it offers 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

IQOO 11 PRICE

The iQOO 11 price at launch in China started at CNY 3,799 (About Rs 44,900), while the iQOO 11 Pro price started at CNY 4,999 (About Rs 59,200).

It is offered in four different models. These are 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB.