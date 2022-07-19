iQOO Neo 6 5G Maverick Orange Variant Launched: If you are looking to buy a new 5G smartphone, then let us tell you that smartphone maker iQOO has launched its 5G smartphone, iQOO Neo 6 5G in a new color variant, Maverick Orange. Though this smartphone was launched in May this year, this time it has been introduced in only one new color variant. Let us look at what features are being provided in this phone, how much is its price, and when and from where it can be bought.Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) Now In India, Price Starts From Rs 31,999 For Pre-Order Customers | Details Inside

iQOO Neo 6 5G Price

As we just told you, iQOO's 5G smartphone launched in May, and now iQOO Neo 6 5G has been launched in Maverick Orange, a new color variant. This smartphone has been launched in the market with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and its price is Rs 33,999. This phone can be purchased from the official website of Amazon and iQOO from July 23.

iQOO Neo 6 5G Camera

Talking about the camera, in iQOO Neo 6 5G you are being given a triple rear camera setup which includes 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1P sensor, 8MP wide-angle sensor and 2MP macro camera. In this smartphone, you are also being given a 16MP front camera for taking selfies and making video calls. This phone is also getting an in-display fingerprint sensor.

iQOO Neo 6 5G Specifications

In iQOO Neo 6 5G Maverick Orange, you are being given the same specifications which were given in the rest of the color variants of this phone. According to the Amazon listing, this smartphone will work on Snapdragon 870 SoC processor and you will get 6.62-inch Full HD + E4 AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. iQOO Neo 6 5G can run on Android 12 OS and you are being given UFS 3.1 storage in it. iQOO Neo 6 5G has a 4700mAh battery which will come with 80W fast charging support.