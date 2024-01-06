Home

Science

ISRO’s Aditya-L1 To Enter Halo Orbit Today: Engines To Be Fired At 4 PM

ISRO’s Aditya-L1 To Enter Halo Orbit Today: Engines To Be Fired At 4 PM

ISRO is going to conduct a firing manoeuvre of Aditya-L1 today to insert it into the intended halo orbit. This will also mark the completion of the solar mission's 15 lakh-kilometer-long journey in space from the shores of Sriharikota.

ISRO’s Aditya-L1 To Enter Halo Orbit Today: Engines To Be Fired At 4 Pm

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has shared a piece of good news with fellow countrymen regarding the solar mission Aditya-L1. The Indian space agency stated that the mission is in the final phase and it is pushing the Aditya-L1 mission to its new parking spot — Lagrange Point 1 — in space from where it will have an unobstructed view of the Sun. Notably, ISRO is going to conduct the firing manoeuvre of the Aditya-L1 on Saturday to insert it in the intended halo orbit. With this Aditya-L1 will also complete its 15 lakh-kilometer-long journey in space that it began from the shores of Shriharikota.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.