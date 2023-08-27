Home

‘India Can Travel To Mars And Venus But…’: ISRO Chairman Somanath Calls For Investment In Space Sector

ISRO chairman Somanath said India can achieve much more success in the space sector but there is a "need of more investment" in the field.

New Delhi: After the success of Chandrayaan-3’s landing on the moon, ISRO chief S Somanath said India has the capability to travel to Mars and Venus but the country’s space sector is in dire “need of more investment”. Somanath said India can achieve much more success in the space sector and more investment in the field will help us reach the goal.

“India has the capability to travel to the Moon, Mars, and Venus but we need to increase our confidence. We need more investment and the space sector must develop and by this, the whole nation should develop, that is our mission. We are ready to fulfill the vision that was given to us by PM Modi,” Somanath was quoted as saying in a report by news agency ANI.

Watch: ISRO Chairman Calls For More Investment In Space Sector

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Says ‘Excited For Next 13-14 Days’

ISRO chief Somanath said that most of the scientific mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are going to be met now and the team at ISRO is looking excitedly for the next 13-14 days. “Most of the scientific mission objectives are going to be met now. Lander and Rover all of them are switched on. I understand that all the scientific data is looking very good. But we will continue to measure a lot of data from the Moon in the coming 14 days. And we hope that we will make a really good breakthrough in science while doing so. So we are looking excitedly for the next 13-14 days,” Somanath told ANI.

Somanath also expressed his happiness about the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the control centre in Bengaluru. “We are extremely happy with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon and also the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Saturday at the control centre,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm reception as he arrived at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru. He met the team of scientists with the Indian Space Research Organisation, who were involved in the country’s third lunar mission — Chandrayaan-3. India entered record books as the first country to successfully place a lander on the unexplored lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening.

PM Modi, who followed the final moments of the touchdown of the lunar lander, ‘Vikram’, virtually from South Africa where he was attending the 15th BRICS Summit, met the scientists behind the country’s maiden lunar landing project at the ISRO’s Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru.

