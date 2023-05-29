Home

ISRO Launches GSLV F12 To Deploy Key Navigation Satellite: 7 Facts To Know

The second-generation navigation satellite series is considered as a significant launch that would ensure the continuity of NavIC services -- an Indian regional satellite navigation system.

The 51.7 metre tall rocket lifted off majestically from the second launch pad at Sriharikota.

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the next-generation satellite as GSLV rocket carrying NVS-01 lifted off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The 51.7 metre-tall rocket lifted off majestically from the second launch pad at this space port, located about 130 km from Chennai. Amid clear skies, it took off at a prefixed time of 10.42 am, , according to a report by news agency The Associated Press. ISRO, in a statement, said it aims to augment the continuity of the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) services with the launch of the satellite.

GSLV-F12/ NVS-O1 Mission is accomplished. After a flight of about 19 minutes, the NVS-O1 satellite was injected precisely into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Subsequent orbit-raising manoeuvres will take NVS-01 into the intended Geosynchronous orbit. — ISRO (@isro) May 29, 2023

ISRO GSLV NVS-1 NavIC Launch – Key Points To Know

The second-generation navigation satellite series is considered as a significant launch that would ensure the continuity of NavIC services — an Indian regional satellite navigation system, similar to GPS, providing accurate and real-time navigation in the country and a region extending to 1,500 km around the mainland. The signals from NavIC are designed to provide user position accurate to better than 20 metres and timing accuracy better than 50 nanoseconds, ISRO said. Nearly 20 minutes after lift-off, the rocket is scheduled to place the 2,232 kg satellite in a geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO) at an altitude of about 251 km. NVS-01 carries navigation payloads L1,L5 and S bands. The second generation satellite would also carry an indigenously developed rubidium atomic clock. Earlier scientists at ISRO had used an imported atomic clock. ISRO developed NavIC system to meet the positioning, navigation and timing requirements of the country, particularly with regard to civil aviation and military requirements. NavIC SPS signals are interoperable with the US global navigation satellite system signals, GPS, Glonass from Russia, Galileo (European Union) and BeiDou, China. Monday’s mission is the sixth operational flight of the GSLV with indigenous cryogenic stage. The mission life of NVS-01 is expected to be better than 12 years, ISRO said.

What is NavIC

To meet the positioning, navigation and timing requirements of the nation, ISRO has established a regional navigation satellite system called Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC). NavIC was earlier known as Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS). NavIC is designed with a constellation of seven satellites and a network of ground stations operating day and night.

It offers two services — Standard Position Service (SPS) for civilian users and Restricted Service for strategic users.

NavIC SPS signals are interoperable with the US global navigation satellite system signals, GPS, Glonass from Russia, Galileo (European Union) and BeiDou, China.

