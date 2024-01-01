Home

‘2024 Is Going To Be A Gaganyaan Year’: ISRO Chief

ISRO Chairman S Somnath on Monday stated that 2024 is going to be the year for Gaganyaan readiness with numerous drop and valuation tests related to the mission.

Sriharikota: After kickstarting New Year with the successful launch of India’s first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) on Monday, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath stated that the Indian space agency’s focus is now on the Gaganyaan mission and its readiness, highlighting that the year ‘is going to the Gaganyaan year’. “2024 is going to be the year for Gaganyaan readiness…Along with that, we will have a helicopter-based drop test to prove the Parachute systems, there will be multiple drop tests. We also will have many hundreds of valuation tests. So it is going to be a Gaganyaan year. Along with that, we are going to have launches of GSLV.,” he said during the press conference.

#WATCH | ISRO Chairman S Somnath says “2024 is going to be the year for Gaganyaan readiness…Along with that, we will have a helicopter-based drop test to prove the Parachute systems, there will be multiple drop tests. We also will have many hundreds of valuation tests. So it is… pic.twitter.com/T3VAqloXng — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2024



He further informed about other plans of the Indian space agency that it is aiming this year. he stated that the space agency is planning to have a minimum of 12-14 missions in 12 months. “Only in 12 months (in 2024), we have to have a minimum of 12 missions on our target. It may exceed depending upon our ability to produce hardware, complete the testing and if things go well. If it is not going well, there could be an impact. Otherwise, we are getting ready for at least 12-14 missions..,” Somanath stated.

What is Gaganyaan Mission

Gaganyaan Mission is India’s first Human Space Mission that has been developed at the cost of Rs 90 billion. Under this mission, ISRO is planning to send three humans to an orbit of 400 km for a 3-day and bring them back safely to Earth. Before sending humans into space, the test missions include the Integrated AirDrop Test, the Pad Abort Test, and Test Vehicle flights to ensure their safety. The Indian space agency will send humans into space only after ensuring their safety.

XpoSat

The Indian space agency has launched the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) aboard PSLV-C58 on Monday from Sriharikota, marking the country’s first dedicated scientific endeavor to study the polarization of cosmic X-rays from celestial sources. XPoSat, the primary payload and 10 other satellites were launched into low-earth orbits from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 9:10 am.

It is the world’s second mission of its kind. Notably, American space agency NASA launched Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) in 2021 to perform X-ray polarisation measurements within the soft X-ray band. On the other hand, ISRO’s Satellite, that will carry two payloads POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays) and XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing), will operate within the medium X-ray band. As per the Indian space agency, POLIX will observe about 40 bright astronomical sources of different categories whereas XSPECT will study the electromagnetic spectrum generated by different matter.

The spacecraft will study neutron stars in new light and black holes while also try to garner information about some of the most enigmatic features in the universe.

Objective

Objectives of the mission is multifaceted which includes conducting long-term spectral and temporal studies, measuring the polarisation of X-rays emanating from cosmic sources and understanding the distribution of magnetic fields while studying the nature of accelerators in galactic cosmic X-ray sources.

Other Payloads

The PSLV Orbital Experimental Module or POEM is also carrying several experimental satellites from other private space companies. It is worth noting that, it is the spent fourth stage of the launch vehicle that would serve as an orbital platform for conducting scientific experiments with non-separating payloads.

