ISRO launches PSLV-C53 mission: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched three satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Thursday. All the satellites are from Singapore and have been launched on ISRO's PSLV-C53 . PSLV stands for Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle. It also accompanied PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) orbiting the earth as a stabilized platform.

This is ISRO's second dedicated commercial mission of its commercial arm, the NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), and the 55th involving India's space workhorse – the PSLV. This is also ISRO's 15th mission using the PSLV-Core Alone variant, and 16th PSLV launch from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: PSLV-C53/DS-EO and 2 other co-passenger satellites launched from the 2nd Launch Pad, SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. It accompanies PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) orbiting the earth as a stabilized platform. (Source: ISRO) pic.twitter.com/zfK8SZJcvr — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

The PSLV mission has a lift-off mass of 228.433 tons. It will carry Singapore’s three satellites– DS-EO satellite, NeuSAR, and Scoob-1 of Nanyang Technological University (NTU). The spacecraft will also test a new technology in which the fourth stage of the launch vehicle will be used to perform in-orbit scientific experiments.

The mission proposes to demonstrate the utilization of the spent upper stage of the launch vehicle as a stabilized platform for scientific payloads subsequent to the separation of the satellites. The mission also placed two small satellites, a student satellite INSPIREsat-1, and a technology demonstrator satellite, INS-2TD, a precursor to India-Bhutan Joint Satellite INS-2B.

This was ISRO’s second PSLV mission of the year after it successfully launched the PSLV-C52 mission in February this year by injecting Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-04), into an intended sun-synchronous polar orbit of 529 km altitude.