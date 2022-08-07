Delhi: The Small Satellite Launch Vehicle -D1 (SSLV-D1) carrying Earth Observation Satellite Satellites and another a student-made satellite-AzaadiSAT unfortunately were placed in an unstable orbit and are no longer usable, the Indian Space Research Organistaion (ISRO) said. They further have said that the issue is reasonably identified an that the obejcetives of today’s launch mission were not met.Also Read - SSLV-D1: BIG Takeaways From ISRO's Smallest Commercial Rocket Launch

“All the stages performed normal. Both the satellites were injected. But, the orbit achieved was less than expected, which makes it unstable,” the space agency had said. The status of the mission was updated hours later the date loss was experienced. ISRO Chairman S Somanath informed the space agency’s maiden Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) – SSLV-D1/EOS 02 – suffered “data loss” at the terminal stage. Also Read - ISRO's New Rocket SSLV-D1 Lifts-off from Sriharikota; Suffers 'Data Loss' at Terminal Stage

ISRO on Sunday launched its first new rocket the SSLV-D1 carrying Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-02) and a student-made satellite-AzaadiSAT from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.

To mark the country’s celebrations of “Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the SSLV, co-passenger satellite called “AzaadiSAT” comprising 75 payloads built by 750 students from 75 rural government schools across India was launched on Sunday.

The SSLV is 34m tall, about 10m less than the PSLV and it has a vehicle diameter of two metres as compared to 2.8 metres of PSLV. It also has a lift off mass of 120 tonne while PSLV has 320 tonnes, which can carry payloads upto 1,800 kgs.

