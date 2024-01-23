Home

ISRO Plans To Make Its Heaviest Rocket LVM3 Under PPP Model, Here’s How It Will Help It

ISRO is working on a heavier rocket named LVM3 for launching heavier payloads on a PPP Model.

New Delhi: After many successful launches in the last few years, including those of Chandrayaan 3 and Adity L1, ISRO is preparing to go to the next level. Yes! ISRO is planning to manufacture a heavier rocket named LVM3. ISRO already had its famous heavy rocket Mark 3 (LM-3) and now it’s working on a heavier rocket. Notably, even after having the heavy rocket named Mark 3 (LM-3), ISRO had to reach out to a French news agency for the launch of a heavier payload, but now with this heavier rocket, it is expected that it will become more independent.

NSIL Begins Work On A Heavier LVM3 Rocket

The Indian space agency and NewSpace India Ltd. (NSIL), the commercial arm of the Department of Space, have begun the work to make the LVM3 in PPP mode. A stakeholder meeting was recently held by NSIL and ISRO, in which representatives from over 30 companies participated.

In 2022, NSIL engaged with the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.-Larsen and Toubro Ltd. consortium to make five PSLV rockets. Last year, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) for ISRO’s small rocket SSLV.

The status of the EoI for SSLV is not known until now. And now, ISRO has started preparations for making LVM3 under PPP mode. NSIL has engaged the services of IIFCL Projects Limited (IPL) to explore the potential PPP partnership options for LVM3 production through Indian industry.

Why is PPP Model Used For LVM3 Rocket Preparation?

According to NSIL, the need for a PPP mode of partnership with the Indian industry to realise that more numbers of LVM3 are required to meet the global launch service demand is essential to staying competitive and relevant in the market. Towards this effort of NSIL and ISRO, Indian industries should come forward and become the risk-sharing and investment partners as part of the programme, the company said.

Future of Global Launch Service

Global launch service market assessment for the decade clearly indicates that there is enough demand for launching communication satellites in GTO and satellites for mega constellations in LEO. LVM3 has great potential and opportunity to capture this niche global launch service market in the coming years, NSIL said.

India’s Solar Observatory Aditya-L1 Reaches Halo Orbit L1

The Aditya-L1 was orbited in low earth orbit (LEO) on September 2, 2023, by the Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-XL (PSLV-XL) variant on Saturday evening, reaching its halo orbit Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1). It is the point where the gravitational pull of two large bodies—the Sun and Earth—will be equal and hence the spacecraft will not gravitate towards any one of them.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and outermost layers of the sun (the corona) using electromagnetic, particle and magnetic field detectors.

“Using the special vantage point L1, four payloads directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1, thus providing important scientific studies of the propagatory effect of solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium,” ISRO had said.

(With inputs from agencies)

