Chennai: The 25-hour countdown for Thursday evening launch of Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) carrying three Singapore satellites will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. If the launch is successful, the PSLV rocket would have launched 345 foreign satellites belonging to 36 countries since 1999. The mission is code named PSLV-C53/DS-EO.
ISRO PSLV C-53 Launch – 10 Points
- The Indian rocket will carry three satellites – the 365 kg DS-EO and 155 kg NeuSAR, that belong to Singapore and are built by Starec Initiative of South Korea.
- The third satellite is a 2.8 kg Scoob-1 of Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore.
- The total weight of the three satellites is 522.8 kg.
- According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the PSLV-C53 rocket is expected to blast off from the second launch pad at Sriharikota rocket port.
- The launch is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on June 30.
- ISRO will use the rocket’s fourth and final stage as an orbital platform for six payloads, including two from Indian space start-ups, Digantara and Dhruva Aerospace.
- The mission proposes to demonstrate the utilisation of the spent upper stage of the launch vehicle as a stabilised platform for scientific payloads, subsequent to the separation of the satellites.
- The four stage expendable, 44.4 m tall PSLV-C53 has a lift-off mass of about 228 ton.
- The rocket’s four stages will be powered by alternating solid and liquid fuel.
- Thursday’s flight will be the 55th mission of PSLV and 15th mission using the PSLV-Core Alone variant. In its normal configuration, the rocket will have six strap-on motors hugging its first stage. In the Core Alone variant of PSLV, the six strap-on motors will not be there as the payload weight is less. The Indian space agency has PSLV variants with two and four strap-on motors and larger PSLV-XL.
(With inputs from IANS)