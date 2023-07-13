Home

ISRO Scientists Visit Tirupati Temple With Miniature Model Of Chandrayaan-3 As Countdown For Moon Mission Begins | Watch

The soft landing on moon's surface is planned for late August. The third mission follows the failure of the second mission to achieve the desired soft landing on the moon surface in 2019.

New Delhi: India’s third mission to the moon is set to take off tomorrow (Friday) at 2.35 pm from Sriharikota. The mission aims to land on the lunar surface, making India the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to do so. Ahead of the launch, ISRO Chairman S Somanath along with a team of scientists on Thursday offered prayers at Sri Chengalamma Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh with a miniature model of the rocket. “Chandrayaan-3 will start its journey tomorrow. We are hoping that everything goes right and it lands on the moon on August 23,” Somanath told reporters.

Chandrayaan-3 mission consists of an indigenous propulsion module, a lander module, and a rover with the objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions.

WATCH VIDEO

VIDEO | “Chandrayaan-3 will start its journey tomorrow. We are hoping that everything goes right and it lands on the moon on August 23,” said ISRO Chairman S Somanath after offering prayers at Sri Chengalamma Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh earlier today. pic.twitter.com/x9CkDhfWDF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 13, 2023

The ISRO has already undertaken a 24-hour ‘launch rehearsal’ simulating the entire launch preparation and process for the mission. The soft landing on moon’s surface is planned for late August. The third mission follows the failure of the second mission to achieve the desired soft landing on the moon surface in 2019.

Images and video of an emotional then ISRO chief K Sivan being consoled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone viral. PM Modi along with some school children had come there to witness the launch.

Chandrayaan-3: All You Need to Know About India’s Moon Landing Mission

Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous Lander module (LM), Propulsion module (PM) and a Rover

The Lander will have the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the Rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.

The Lander and the Rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface.

The main function of PM is to carry the LM from launch vehicle injection till final lunar 100 km circular polar orbit and separate the LM from PM.

Apart from this, the Propulsion Module also has one scientific payload as a value addition which will be operated post separation of Lander Module.

The launcher identified for Chandrayaan-3 is GSLV-Mk3 which will place the integrated module in an Elliptic Parking Orbit (EPO) of size ~170 x 36500 km.

