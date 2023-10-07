Home

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to commence unmanned flight tests for the Gaganyaan Mission, after the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 and the launch of Aditya-L1 Mission. See the photos of these unmanned flight tests, as shared by ISRO..

Unmanned Flight Test for Gaganyaan (Photo_ISRO)

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has had an extremely busy and also a fulfilling year with the back-to-back missions. After the successful and historic soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole region of the Moon, the organisation launched its first solar mission, Aditya-L1. Now, the Indian organisation is gearing up for the unmanned flight tests for the upcoming Gaganyaan Mission and also also shared photographs of the unmanned test flights that it will be sending to space soon. The organisation has said that the success of this test flight will set the stage for the remaining qualification tests and unmanned missions, leading to the first Gaganyaan mission with Indian Astronauts.

ISRO Ready For Unmanned Flight Tests For Gaganyaan Mission

A post on the ISRO’s official handle on social media platform X read, “Mission Gaganyaan: ISRO to commence unmanned flight tests for the Gaganyaan mission. Preparations for the Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1), which demonstrates the performance of the Crew Escape System, are underway.” The agency in a release regarding the First Crew Module for Gaganyaan test flight said that the first development flight Test Vehicle (TV-D1) is in the final stages of preparation.

Mission Gaganyaan:

ISRO to commence unmanned flight tests for the Gaganyaan mission. Preparations for the Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1), which demonstrates the performance of the Crew Escape System, are underway.https://t.co/HSY0qfVDEH @indiannavy #Gaganyaan pic.twitter.com/XszSDEqs7w — ISRO (@isro) October 7, 2023

As mentioned earlier, the space organisation has also shared some photos of the unmanned flight tests that are being readied for the Gaganyaan Mission. The photos of the same can be seen above.

Know More About Unmanned Flight Tests Being Sent By ISRO

According to the press release by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), “The Test Vehicle is a single-stage liquid rocket developed for this abort mission. The payloads consist of the Crew Module (CM) and Crew Escape Systems (CES) with their fast-acting solid motors, along with CM fairing (CMF) and Interface Adapters. This flight will simulate the abort condition during the ascent trajectory corresponding to a Mach number of 1.2 encountered in the Gaganyaan mission.” The Crew Module after integration underwent various electrical testing, at ISRO’s facility in Bengaluru, including an acoustic test and was dispatched to SDSC-SHAR on August 13, the release added.

What Is The Gaganyaan Mission?

According to the official website of ISRO, Gaganyaan project envisages demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching crew of 3 members to an orbit of 400 km for a 3 days mission and bring them back safely to earth, by landing in Indian sea waters. The project is accomplished through an optimal strategy by considering inhouse expertise, experience of Indian industry, intellectual capabilities of Indian academia & research institutions along with cutting edge technologies available with international agencies.

The pre-requisites for Gaganyaan mission include development of many critical technologies including human rated launch vehicle for carrying crew safely to space, Life Support System to provide an earth like environment to crew in space, crew emergency escape provision and evolving crew management aspects for training, recovery and rehabilitation of crew. Various precursor missions are planned for demonstrating the Technology Preparedness Levels before carrying out the actual Human Space Flight mission. These demonstrator missions include Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT), Pad Abort Test (PAT) and Test Vehicle (TV) flights.

