Home

Science

ISRO Set To Launch New Weather and Disaster Warning Satellite INSAT-3DS On Feb 17

ISRO Set To Launch New Weather and Disaster Warning Satellite INSAT-3DS On Feb 17

This satellite will strengthen weather observations, as well as land and ocean monitoring for forecasting and disaster warning.

ISRO is all set to launch its meteorological satellite INSAT-3DS on February 17. This satellite will greatly enhance meteorological observations and contribute to better weather forecasting and disaster warning systems. The INSAT-3DS satellite is a follow-on mission of a third-generation meteorological satellite that will be placed in a geostationary orbit. It is fully funded by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES).

Trending Now

The launch of the GSLV F14/INSAT-3DS mission is scheduled for Saturday at 5:30 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR at Sriharikota, according to ISRO. This satellite will strengthen weather observations, as well as land and ocean monitoring for forecasting and disaster warning. It will also complement the operational INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR satellites, thereby bolstering meteorological services.

You may like to read

“The launch of the GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission is set for Saturday, February 17, at 5:30pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR at Sriharikota,” ISRO said.

The primary objectives of the mission are:

To monitor Earth’s surface, carry out Oceanic observations and its environment in various spectral channels of meteorological importance.

To provide the vertical profile of various meteorological parameters of the Atmosphere.

To provide the Data Collection and Data Dissemination capabilities from the Data Collection Platforms (DCPs).

To provide Satellite Aided Search and Rescue services.

In its 16th mission, the GSLV aims to deploy the satellite into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). Subsequent orbit-raising manoeuvres will ensure that the satellite is positioned in a geostationary orbit, the space agency said.

The satellite is designed to make enhanced meteorological observations and monitor land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning, the space agency said. The satellite will augment meteorological services along with the presently operational INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR satellites, it added, stating that Indian industries have significantly contributed to the making of the satellite.

GSLV-F14

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has provided details about its GSLV launch vehicle. The GSLV is a three-stage vehicle, measuring 51.7 meters in length and weighing 420 tonnes. The first stage, GS1, consists of a solid propellant motor containing 139 tons of propellant, along with four earth-storable propellant stage strap-ons, each carrying 40 tons of liquid propellant. The second stage, GS2, also contains 40 tons of propellant, while the third stage, GS3, is a cryogenic stage with a 15-ton propellant loading of liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen. The GSLV is capable of launching various spacecraft for earth resource surveys, communications, navigation, and other missions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Science and Technology News on India.com.