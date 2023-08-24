ISRO Shares 1st Photos Of The Moon’s South Pole Clicked By Chandrayaan-3 Lander ‘Vikram’

Home

The first images from Chandrayaan-3 Lander 'Vikram' taken after the probe's historic moon touchdown reveal a pockmarked surface near the lunar south pole.

New Delhi: Soon after Lander ‘Vikram’, with four landing legs, successfully reached the Moon, images captured by the Landing Imager Camera after the landing showed a portion of Chandrayaan-3’s landing site. “Seen also is a leg and its accompanying shadow,” ISRO noted. “Chandrayaan-3 chose a relatively flat region on the lunar surface,” the space agency said, adding that a communication link was established between the lander and the space agency’s Mission Operations Complex (MOX). The MOX is located at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC).

The first set of four images were taken by the lander’s Horizontal Velocity Camera as it was nearing the surface of the moon. An additional image from the Landing Imager Camera, shared a little later, shows a glimpse of the landing site, including a portion of the spacecraft’s landing leg and its shadow.

ISRO also released images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent to the Moon’s surface. Chandrayaan-3 mission’s lander module on Wednesday touched down on the surface of the Moon.

The lander and the rover are designed to operate for one lunar daylight period (about 14 Earth days).

The lander has multiple sensors to ensure a safe touchdown, including an accelerometer, altimeters, Doppler velocimeter, inclinometer, touchdown sensor, and a suite of cameras for hazard avoidance and positional knowledge.

The lander carries the rover in a compartment with a ramp for deployment onto the Moon’s surface.

Chandrayaan-3 was India’s second try at landing near the moon’s south pole. The country’s first attempt at a lunar touchdown, in September 2019, failed when the Chandrayaan-2 lander crashed into the moon due to a software glitch.

