Home

Science

ISRO Shares Image Of Chandrayaan-3 Lander Taken By Dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar

ISRO Shares Image Of Chandrayaan-3 Lander Taken By Dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar

ISRO Shares Image Of Chandrayaan-3 Lander Taken By Dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar

ISRO Shares Image Of Chandrayaan-3 Lander Taken By Dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar

New Delhi: ISRO on Saturday shared an image of the Chandrayaan-3 Lander taken by the Dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR) instrument onboard the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 6, 2023.

Trending Now

DFSAR is a key scientific instrument onboard Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter. It employs microwaves in L- and S-band bands. This state-of-the-art instrument is offering the best resolution polarimetric images currently on any planetary mission. The long radar wavelength enables DFSAR to explore lunar subsurface features down to a few metres. DFSAR has been beaming high-quality data by imaging the lunar surface, for the last 4 years, with main focus on the lunar polar science.

You may like to read

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

Here is an image of the Chandrayaan-3 Lander taken by the Dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR) instrument onboard the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 6, 2023. More about the instrument: https://t.co/TrQU5V6NOq pic.twitter.com/ofMjCYQeso — ISRO (@isro) September 9, 2023

A SAR instrument transmits microwaves in a given frequency band and receives the same, scattered from the surface. Being a radar, it can image even without solar illumination. It can provide both the distance and physical characteristics of the target features. Hence, SAR is utilized for remote sensing of the Earth and other celestial bodies.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES