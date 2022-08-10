New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday achieved an important milestone in the Gaganyaan project as it successfully test-firing the Low Altitude Escape Motor of Crew Escape System (CES) from Sriharikota.Also Read - ISRO New Rocket Launch: Satellite No Longer Usable, Will Soon Be Back With SSLV-D2, Says Space Agency

As per the ISRO, CES takes away the Crew module in case of eventuality and rescues the astronauts.

Today, ISRO achieved an important milestone in the Gaganyaan project by successfully test-firing the Low Altitude Escape Motor of Crew Escape System (CES), from Sriharikota: ISRO CES takes away the Crew module in case of eventuality & rescues the astronauts pic.twitter.com/C90LkNxLXC — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

