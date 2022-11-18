Vikram-S, India’s 1st Privately Built Rocket, To Be Launched Today: When And Where To Watch Mission

Vikram-S Launch LIVE: India is etching history with the launch of its first private-sector rocket Vikram-S, a suborbital vehicle developed by Skyroot Aerospace. The rocket will be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota carrying three CubeSats at 11:30 am IST under the mission named ‘Prarambh’ (The beginning).

Developed over two years by Skyroot Aerospace, a company started in 2018 when India’s space sector was not yet open to private players, Vikram-S is a single-stage solid fuel rocket meant to test nearly 80 per cent of all systems and processes before the launch of Vikram-1 scheduled for next year.

The Vikram-S rocket is a single-stage suborbital small satellite launch vehicle that stands six meters tall and has a mass of 545 kg, according to Skyroot’s brochure. Having a diameter of 0.4 meter, the rocket has a peak vacuum thrust of 7 tonnes and is capable of transporting 83 kg payload to an altitude of 100 km at a peak velocity of Mach 5 (five times the speed of sound).

Mission set. Happy to announce the authorization received from IN-SPACe yesterday for 18 November ’22, 11:30 AM, after final checks on readiness and weather. Here’s our #Prarambh mission brochure for you. Watch this space for the launch live link.#OpeningSpaceForAll pic.twitter.com/IKAYeYKAYp — Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) November 17, 2022

Skyroot says that it is ‘one of the world’s first few all composite space launch vehicles’ and has 3D printed solid thrusters for spin stability. It is powered by the solid-fuelled propulsion system of the Kalam 80 engine and has been developed at a record time of two years, says Skyroot.

Where To Watch Vikram-S launch?

You can watch Vikram-S launch on the official Youtube handle of ISRO