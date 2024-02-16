Home

ISRO Young Scientist Programme: YUVIKA 2024 Registration Begins On Feb 20, Here’s How To Apply

ISRO announced the Young Scientist Programme or YUVIKA to be held on May 13-24 for standard 9 students.

Bengaluru: Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO has announced the schedule for the Young Scientist Programme ‘YUVIKA’ 2024, is set to take place from May 13 to May 24. YUVIKA designed for Class 9 students. Notably, it is a two-week residential programme is designed for students and as per ISRO, the programme focuses to impart basic knowledge of space technology, science, and applications to kids. The registrations for the programme will begin from February 20 and ends on March 20, 2024. The space agency will select the participants based on the following parameters:

Parameter and Weightage

• Marks obtained in Class 8 exam 50 %

• Performance in the online quiz 10 %

• Participation in science fair (school / district / state & above level in last 3 years) 2/5/10 %

• Rank in Olympiad or equivalent (1 to 3 rank in School / District / State & above level in last 3 years) 2/4/5 %

• Winners of sport competitions ( 1 to 3 rank in School / District / State & above level in last 3 years) 2/4/5 %

• Scout and Guides / NCC / NSS Member in last 3 years 5 %

• Studying in Village / Rural School located in Panchayat area 15 %

ISRO’s Young Scientist Programme 2024: Follow These Steps To Register Yourself

• Interested candidates have to register on ISRO Antariksha Jigyasa Platform

• Click on the verification link sent to the registered email ID

• Students then need to participate in SpaceQuiz

• Enter requested details

• Upload photocopy of attested certificates for verification procedure.

• Scan and upload the document and submit the application.

As per ISRO, the programme aims to encourage more students to pursue the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based research /career.

For complete information about the YUVIKA program visit the official website.

