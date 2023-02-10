Home

WATCH | ISRO’s SSLV-D2 Launch Today: Smallest Rocket With 3 Satellites Lifts Off From Sriharikota

The SSLV-D2 soared into the skies at 9:18 am from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre and put three satellites into a 450 km circular orbit during its 15 minute flight.

ISRO’s SSLV-D2 Launch

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday launched the second developmental flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) from Sriharikota. “SSLV-D2/EOS-07 Mission is accomplished successfully. SSLV-D2 placed EOS-07, Janus-1, and AzaadiSAT-2 into their intended orbits”, said ISRO in a statement. The SSLV-D2 soared into the skies at 9:18 am from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre and put three satellites into a 450 km circular orbit during its 15 minute flight. The three satellites are ISRO’s EOS-07, US-based firm Antaris’ Janus-1 and Chennai-based space start up SpaceKidz’s AzaadiSAT-2. EOS-07 is a 156.3 kg satellite which has been designed, developed and realised by ISRO. New experiments include mm-Wave Humidity Sounder and Spectrum Monitoring Payload. While, Janus-1, a 10.2 kg satellite, belongs to Antaris, USA. A 8.7 kg satellite, AzaadiSAT-2, is a combined effort of about 750 girl students across India guided by Space Kidz India, Chennai.

“Congratulations to all 3 satellite teams for making the satellites as well as placing them in right orbit. We analysed the problems faced in SSLV-D1, identified corrective actions &implemented them at a very fast pace to ensure the vehicle becomes successful this time”, said ISRO chief.

The first test flight of SSLV had ended in partial failure on August 9 last, as the rocket failed to inject its satellite payload in their intended orbits.

#ISRO launches Small Satellite Launch Vehicle #SSLVD2 carrying EOS-07and 2 co-passenger satellites

Janus-1and AzaadiSAT-2 into 450km circular orbit pic.twitter.com/f6wxLLnGVJ — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 10, 2023

All You Need to Know About India’s Smallest Launch Vehicle

Costing about Rs 56 crore, the SSLV rocket stands 34 metre tall, two metre diameter vehicle having a lift-off mass of 120 tonnes. SSLV caters to the launch of up to 500 kg satellites to low earth orbits on ‘launch-on-demand’ basis. It provides low-cost access to space, offers low turn-around time and flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, and demands minimal launch infrastructure. It is configured with three solid propulsion stages and a velocity terminal module.

ISRO’s SSLV-D1 Failure: What Went Wrong?

An investigation into the failure of SSLV-D1 by ISRO revealed that the mission failed after the upper stage of the launch vehicle injected the satellite into a highly elliptical unstable orbit due to a shortfall in velocity. It also revealed that there was a vibration disturbance for a short duration on the Equipment Bay (EB) deck during the second stage separation. The vibration affected the Inertial Navigation System (INS), resulting in declaring the sensors faulty by the logic in the Fault Detection & Isolation (FDI) software. The failure detection logic identified a degraded accelerometer and isolated it for improved mission performance.

(With agency inputs)

