James Webb Telescope: Yet another galaxy, yet another intriguing scientific discovery has been made, the iconic James Webb Space Telescope has captures teg again spell binding visuals of a galaxy that is supposedly a little bigger than our Milky Way. Earlier the same galaxy was also captured by Hubble in a form of a spiral featured space element. This is galaxy over 29 million light years from Earth and is called as the IC 5332.

With a diameter of about 60,000 light years, it is bigger than Milky Way.

IC 5332 lies over 29 million light-years from Earth and is notable for being almost perfectly face-on with respect to Earth, allowing us to see the symmetrical sweep of its spiral arms.

Some differences between the two images are immediately obvious. Hubble’s image shows dark regions between the spiral arms, whereas Webb’s image shows a continual tangle of structures that echo the spiral arms’ shape. This difference is due to dusty regions in the galaxy.

Dusty regions show up dark in Hubble’s image as ultraviolet and visible light is easily scattered by interstellar dust. The same dusty regions are not obvious in Webb’s image, as infrared light can penetrate the dust more easily.

shown here in unprecedented detail thanks to observations from the Mid Infrared Instrument (MIRI), which is mounted on the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope.