James Webb Telescope Captures Mars' Images: The Martian territory is like another red big ball of mystery and scientists are constantly endeavouring to make breakthroughs. While the science people researching on the red planet, the might James Webb Space Telescope aids in by capturing the first images and spectra of Mars. the snaps depict the eastern region of the planet at two different wavelengths or infrared colours. Astronomers will analyse the features of the spectrum to gather additional information about the surface and atmosphere of the planet, said US space agency NASA.

Taken by the telescope’s NIRCam, this “heat map” shows ~4.3-micron light being given off as heat is lost on Mars. Darker, cooler regions, like Mars’ poles and northern hemisphere, are represented by purple and red. Orange and yellow represent brighter, warmer regions. There is a large yellow portion on the left half where the Sun is nearly overhead. An orange patch within that yellow is the Hellas Basin, darker due to atmospheric effects.⁣⁣

Whereas the images show differences in brightness integrated over a large number of wavelengths from place to place across the planet at a particular day and time, the spectrum shows the subtle variations in brightness between hundreds of different wavelengths representative of the planet as a whole.

Since it is so close, the Red Planet is one of the brightest objects in the night sky in terms of both visible light (which human eyes can see) and the infrared light that Webb is designed to detect. This poses special challenges to the observatory, which was built to detect the extremely faint light of the most distant galaxies in the universe.

Astronomers will analyze the features of the spectrum to gather additional information about the surface and atmosphere of the planet, said NASA in a statement.

Astronomers adjusted for Mars’ extreme brightness by using very short exposures, measuring only some of the light that hit the detectors, and applying special data analysis techniques.

In the future, the Mars team will use this imaging and spectroscopic data to explore regional differences across the planet, and to search for trace gases in the atmosphere, including methane and hydrogen chloride.