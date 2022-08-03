James Webb Space Telescope: NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is constantly surprising the people on earth by sending amazing images of the stars, planets, and galaxies as the telescope is busy studying the solar system. Earlier, the JWST showed us images from the beginning of the time itself and now it has captured Jupiter.Also Read - In A Galaxy Far, Far Away 100 Million Stars Twinkle In Andromeda Galaxy | See Pics Shared By NASA

The new black and white image, taken by the telescope, shows Jupiter glowing in the dark, highlighting its Great Red Spot in bright White. The raw image was captured by the telescope's Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument.

The JWST will observe the planet further this week.