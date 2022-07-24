James Webb Space Telescope Reveals Stunning Phantom Galaxy: The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), launched by NASA on Christmas Day last year, is making some mind-boggling discoveries and they are being shared across countries by the space agency.Also Read - Anand Mahindra Tweets Image Of Earth Taken From Mars; The Caption Will Make You Ponder

On Saturday, it released the picture of the Messier 74 galaxy and since then it has been doing the rounds on the internet. The spiral galaxy, also called NGC 628, has been dubbed the "Phantom Galaxy" by space enthusiasts while a few others are calling it the "Phantom galaxy that looks like an interdimensional portal!"

The M74 galaxy was discovered by Charles Messier discovered in 1780 and is said to be a "perfect example of a grand-design spiral galaxy" and is best observed during November. Clusters of young, blue stars dot the arms of this galaxy, and the ultraviolet light from these stars makes the pink regions glow.

Earlier, the Hubble Telescope imaged M74 in 2003 and 2005, while the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope and the Gemini Observatory also captured it with additional details. But the powerful infrared sensors of JWST have provided unparalleled visuals of the galaxy, as reported by weather.com.

“The Phantom Galaxy is just one of the stunning images generated from data from the Webb Telescope, a $10 billion gift that just keeps on giving. These are part of the Physics at High Angular resolution in Nearby GalaxieS (PHANGS) project that investigates the link between stars and molecular gas in spiral galaxies — another attempt to explain star genesis through gas heating and collapse,” adds weather.com.

About James Webb Space Telescope

James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is a next-generation $10 billion telescope, touted as the successor to the iconic Hubble Space Telescope. The telescope is the world’s largest, most powerful, and most complex space science telescope ever built. It has a large infrared telescope with a 21.3 feet (6.5 meter) primary mirror.

Webb’s NIRCam has brought distant galaxies into sharp focus – they have tiny, faint structures that have never been seen before, including star clusters and diffuse features. (Image: NASA Twitter)One hundred times more powerful than Hubble, Webb will capture light, stretched over space and time into long infrared wavelengths, from the universe’s first stars and galaxies. The telescope explores every phase of cosmic history — from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe, and everything in between. Webb will also reveal new and unexpected discoveries, and help humanity understand the origins of the universe and our place in it.