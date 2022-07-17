Japan To Run Inter Planetary Trains: Japan is going to create an Earth-like habitable environment on the Moon and Mars. Along with this, inter-planetary trains are also going to run to connect Earth, Moon, and Mars. It sounds weird, but it’s true. For this project, researchers from Kyoto University in Japan have collaborated with Kajima Construction Company. The team announced plans to develop a ‘glass’ habitat structure with an Earth-like feature to prevent weakening of the human musculoskeletal system in zero and low gravity environments. Glass will also have an Earth-like environment and gravitational forces. This would make it easier to live in space. Under this plan, it will take about 30 years to prototype glass and inter-planetary trains.Also Read - Shinzo Abe's Shooter Initially Planned to Attack Religious Group Leader: Japan Police

Earth-like facilities on Moon and Mars

Kyoto University and Kajima Construction Company together aim to create a habitable structure in space. The name of this conical structure is 'Glass'. Artificial gravity, transport system, plants, and water will also be available inside the glass. The goal is to make all the facilities on Earth in space. This structure will be called 'Lunaglass' on the Moon and 'Marsglass' on Mars.

Now it will be easy to go to the moon and Mars

The team will also work on building an interplanetary transportation system which will be called 'HexTrack'. This vehicle will create gravity like the Earth's surface while traveling long distances. Human beings have to face many types of problems while traveling in low gravity. The trains will also have hexagonal shaped capsules called 'hexacapsules' and a moving device in the middle.

Two types of capsules will be made, one for going from Earth to the Moon and the other for going from Earth to Mars. The radius of the lunar capsule will be 15 meters, while the radius of the capsule going to Mars will be 30 meters. This capsule will maintain 1G gravity during the journey.

The station on the Moon will use the Gateway satellite and will be known as Chandra Station, while the railway station on Mars will be called Mars Station. It will be located on the Mars satellite Phobos. According to the Human Space Science Center, the Earth station will be called Terra Station.