Japan Makes Historic Landing On Moon, But Solar Cell Not Generating Power | Here’s All You Need To Know

Tokyo: Japan on Friday created history by successfully completing a soft landing on the lunar surface with its ‘Moon Sniper’ robotic explorer. With this achievement, Japan became the fifth nation to accomplish a soft landing on the moon after The Soviet Union (Interkosmos), the United States (NASA), China (CNSA), and India (ISRO). However, there is concern that the mission may end prematurely as the spacecraft’s solar cell is not generating electricity, as reported by CNN, citing the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

According to the agency, it is currently receiving a signal from the lander, which is functioning as expected. The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, mission landed on lunar surface on Friday (12:20 am local time), according to telemetry data shared on JAXA’s live broadcast.

Japan’s SLIM Landed On Moon: Lander Operating On Limited Battery Power

Currently, the lander is functioning on limited battery power and expected to last several hours. The JAXA team is analysing the data to know the cause of the solar cell issue. The solar cell is not generating power may be because the spacecraft is not pointing in the expected direction, JAXA officials said.

