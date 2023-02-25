Home

Jupiter And Venus Come Closer Dazzling Up The Night Sky | Cosmic Dance IN PICS

Jupiter And Venus Come Closer Dazzling Up The Night Sky | Cosmic Dance IN PICS

Have you witnessed the cosmic dance between Jupiter, Venus and Moon yet?

Jupiter And Venus Come Closer Dazzling Up The Night Sky | Cosmic Dance IN PICS (NASA Twitter)

Delhi: Everybody look up! The night sky everyday, since February 21, has been a delight. If you haven’t seen it yet then do it today. In a rare cosmic event, the brightest planets Jupiter and Venus will come closer. This scientific phenomenon is known as planetary conjunction which will take place on March 1.

By the start of this month, the two brightest planets were nearly 29 degrees apart. Slowly as they dance (no, not quite literally) they have started to come close and will be in conjunction by March 1.On February 20, the distance was shrunk to about roughly over nine degrees. By February 27, the distance will be further reduced by 2.3 degrees and finally on March 1, they will be closest with 0.5 degrees apart only.

What is Planetary Conjunction?

The planetary meet-up, also known as a conjunction, makes the two planets appear close together or even touch in the Earth’s night sky. Despite being millions of kilometers apart, the planets seem to occupy the same space in the night sky because of their alignment.

Jupiter-Venus Cosmic Dance Has Begun! A Glance

Several netizens have posted images of this beautiful celestial taking places and two planets coming closer with every passing day. While some are unaware of the phenomenon however continue to marvel at the stars.

Here is a vivid image by NASA

There’s a meetup happening in the western sky: the crescent Moon sits close to Jupiter, with Venus below them. Jupiter and Venus will continue to cozy up until March 1, when they’ll be at their closest. Have you spotted these three in the sky? Snap a picture and send it to us! pic.twitter.com/8W1iihFz3w — NASA (@NASA) February 24, 2023

A view from Florida

Have you seen a scene similar?

Where And How to Watch?

Well, as the day approaches, scientist will be able to place better as to where the two planets will dazzle the sky with their dance. But, on March 1, they will be in single binocular field view. Due to growing light pollution it is always advised to go to the outskirts of the city where the sky is a little clearer . Telescope and/or binoculars will help magnify the sparkling celestial event.

Don’t forget to look up today after reading this. It is indeed a beautiful view.

